Gov. Andy Beshear working to build America’s AgriTech Capital in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that his administration is looking to build America’s AgriTech capital in Kentucky.

On Wednesday, Gov. Beshear will sign an international agreement with 16 other partner organizations, including the Dutch government.

AppHarvest is building a 2.8 million square foot greenhouse in Morehead and its CEO says it’s going to change the playbook on how the eastern US gets its tomato supply. The CEO and Gov. Beshear say the job market is itching in Eastern Kentucky because of the loss of coal jobs.

Beshear said Kentucky is making a major step forward with ArgiTech with jobs ranging from doctor level salaries to $13 an hour entry-level jobs with full benefits.

“To know that the Dutch Government is looking at Kentucky to bring that infrastructure here to create the other companies that maybe make the steel or make the equipment that has to go into these facilities to build here in eastern Kentucky or throughout Kentucky,” said Rocky Adkins.

AppHarvet is already planning on 285 jobs in the Morehead area. Adkins says they hope to put people who lost jobs not only in the coal mines but rail and steel industries back to work.

The Governor also established an AgriTech Advisory Council to guide the commonwealth’s increased focus on this industry that will expand the state’s economy and create jobs for Kentuckians. He also announced the state launched a new website, Kentucky AgriTech, agritech.ky.gov.

“In Kentucky, we’re going to reopen and rebuild our economy even stronger than it was before COVID-19,” Gov. Beshear said. “Partnerships like this one highlight our state’s 21st century leadership and limitless potential. I can’t wait to see the AgriTech industry continue to grow in Eastern Kentucky, led by AppHarvest and other companies that are reimagining the future of farming.”

The past two years, multiple delegations of Kentucky representatives visited the Netherlands to meet with around 20 leaders in the agriculture industry.

