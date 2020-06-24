Deputies: Man arrested after his girlfriend was found unresponsive on the side of the road

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree assault and wanton endangerment after his girlfriend was found unresponsive on the side of the road.

Laurel County sheriff’s deputies were called to Rockcastle River Forestry Road Tuesday afternoon and located the woman. Once there, the deputies found 50-year-old Thomas Leslie Baker of Manchester attempting to drive away from the scene. Once they stopped the vehicle, they determined that Baker assaulted his girlfriend, left her on the side of the road then drove to London. Baker then turned around and returned to the area when he was stopped by deputies.

Baker was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree assault - domestic abuse. He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

The woman was airlifted to UK Medical Center in Lexington for treatment of serious injuries

