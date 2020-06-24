County Clerk’s jobs far from over as mail-in ballots continue to pour in

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -

For Johnson County Clerk Sallee Holbrook she oversees 18,000 registered voters throughout the county.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams worked together to overhaul the state’s primary election.

They moved it back a month from May to June and allowed for expanded, mail-in, absentee, and early voting.

Holbrook had more than 3,500 people request mail-in ballots, as well as 1,200 people, vote early, and 700 people in person vote Tuesday.

“I’ve been the county clerk for five terms and it’s been the most labor-intensive election that I have ever endured,” said Holbrook.

In a normal election, they send out 400 absentee ballots.

“We don’t have any local races its all federal races and so it being a primary I was surprised at the voter turnout. I’m really glad but I was surprised,” said Holbrook.

Tuesday Holbrook was still filing mail-in ballots and expecting more to come in.

“We still are going to be able to count the ballots until the 27th as long as they’re postmarked by the 23rd,” said Holbrook.

While more work is created, Holbrook says that her work may pail in comparison to the stress coming for candidates waiting for the results to be tabulated.

“It’s, it’s not going to be you know any more work for us other than we have to wait for the ballots to come in. But, I know for the candidates it’s gonna be a lot of anticipation and waiting. So, if I were a confidante I would be, you know it would be really hard to wait to know the final results,” said Holbrook.

Now, as more ballots remain Holbrook cleans the office and gets ready for November.

