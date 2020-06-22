Advertisement

WATCH: Funeral service for Carol Barr

Carol Barr died suddenly on Tuesday.
Carol Barr died suddenly on Tuesday.(Carol Russell/WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The funeral for Carol Barr, who died unexpectedly last Tuesday, will be held Monday morning.

The service will be held at Southland Christian Church in Lexington on Monday, June 22 at 11 a.m., with a private family burial at the Lexington Cemetery to follow.

The family says social distancing, masks and other standards of protection will be required at both visitation and the service. The funeral service will also be livestreamed here for those who cannot attend:

People can remember Carol with contributions to The American Heart Association, 354 Waller Ave. #110, Lexington, Kentucky 40504.

You can read Carol Barr’s full obituary here.

