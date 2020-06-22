Advertisement

Voting locations in Dickenson County, Virginia moved due to pandemic

(WILX)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HAYSI, Va. (WJHL) – Voting might look a little different Tuesday on Election Day in Virginia due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A heads up for voters in Dickenson County – due to COVID-19 and the requirements of social distancing the county’s Electoral Board has done an emergency move of the Tarpon Voting Precinct.

Officials say the previous location at 166 Mount Olive Lane in Haysi will be moved to the Dickenson County Truck Shop at 321 DC Truck Shop Rd. in Clintwood.

According to officials, this move is also to encourage social distancing now that the county has seen its first case of the virus.

In the City of Bristol, officials say all regular precincts will be open on Election Day, however, the polling room location will be altered for City Hall and Van Pelt precincts.

According to officials, the precinct for City Hall will move from the council chambers room to the main lobby area. Voters will enter through the main entrance. City Hall continues to remain closed for the general public.

The precinct for Van Pelt will move from the gym to the main entrance at Van Pelt due to the gym floor being refinished, voting officials say.

There will be signs posted to direct voters to the main doors.

“Voters are requested to wear a mask or face covering while in the precinct. If you do not have a mask, we will give you one while supplies last,” said Director of Elections and General Registrar Penny R. Limburg in a press release. “If you are sick or have a fever, please vote curbside from your car.”

This change will take effect for the June 23 Republican Primary, on Tuesday. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. with additional safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A photo ID is required and voters are encouraged to call ahead to verify voter registration status before Election Day.

If you received a mail-in absentee ballot, it must arrive at your registrar’s office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

The Office of Voter Registration and Elections can be reached at (276) 926-1620.

