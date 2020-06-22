Advertisement

VDH: 55,949 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; new cases in Norton

11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, 3 new cases
11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, 3 new cases(WDTV)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 55,949 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 58,465.

VDH said there have been 1,517 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 103 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Monday, VDH reported 5,837 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 32 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Two of the new cases announced Monday are in Norton.

Buchanan County – 18 cases

Dickenson County – 1 case

Lee County – 9 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 4 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Wise County – 27 cases / 11 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed cases in Virginia, click here.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

Latest News

State

Kentucky environmental projects draw $4.7M in grants

Updated: 3 hours ago
The grants include 37 recycling awards, 28 household hazardous waste grants and 13 composting grants.

Health

Studies report COVID-19 may increase childhood obesity rates

Updated: 5 hours ago
While mindless eating or rewarding good behavior with snacks may seem harmless, doctors say these unhealthy habits could lead to serious health concerns.

State

Body found at Kentucky Lake identified

Updated: 5 hours ago
The body of 41-year-old Traci L. Jones, of Granbury, Texas, was found Saturday near Colson Hollow in Western Kentucky.

National

Cruise lines suspend all sailings from US ports until mid-September

Updated: 5 hours ago
Cruise Lines International Association announced Friday that it’s extending the suspension of operations until Sept. 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

National

Family of woman who portrayed Aunt Jemima opposes move to change brand

Updated: 5 hours ago
The iconic Aunt Jemima has long-standing ties with the city of Hawkins, and a goodwill ambassador named Lillian Richard.

Regional

Voting locations in Dickenson County, Virginia moved due to pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
A photo ID is required and voters are encouraged to call ahead to verify voter registration status before Election Day.

Regional

Appalachia Police Department: Town experiencing ‘wave of vandalism’

Updated: 6 hours ago
Community members who have any information regarding these events are urged to call dispatch at 276-328-3756 and report it.

Forecast

Mainly dry today, cold front brings rain chances tonight and tomorrow

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
We’re officially into summertime now and the forecast will reflect that this week with back and forth rain chances.

State

WATCH | Lexington man’s schoolwork helps diagnose dad’s life-threatening heart condition

Updated: 9 hours ago
Sunday was a special day for dads everywhere, but one Lexington family was especially thankful to be celebrating this Father’s Day all together

Eastern Kentucky News

Lee County woman makes cakes for essential workers

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
Lee County woman makes cakes for essential workers