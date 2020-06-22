VDH: 55,949 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; new cases in Norton

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 55,949 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 58,465.

VDH said there have been 1,517 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 103 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Monday, VDH reported 5,837 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 32 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Two of the new cases announced Monday are in Norton.

Buchanan County – 18 cases

Dickenson County – 1 case

Lee County – 9 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 4 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Wise County – 27 cases / 11 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed cases in Virginia, click here.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.