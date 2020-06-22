The Great American Outdoors Act seeks to provide funding for American national parks

Update 7/22

Wednesday the U.S. House of Representatives will vote on the Great American Outdoors Act.

The legislation will provide $1.9 billion in funding per year for five years. The funds would come from the offshore oil and gas royalties and go towards rebuilding, conserving, and recreation in America’s National Parks.

Original Story 6/22

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WYMT) - President Donald Trump had supported two proposals from Congress to help fix and conserve our national parks.

Records show that last year alone 327 million people visited a national park and more than 340,000 are employed with them.

More than $41 billion was generated by visitation last year.

Experts estimate it will take $12 billion just to repair and restore what is already there in the parks. They say many of the parks have infrastructure that is more than half a century old.

The legislation that was proposed is called The Great American Outdoors Act and would provide $1.9 billion in funding per year for five years. The funds would go to rebuilding, conserving and recreation of new ideas and projects.

The Democratic majority in the House of Representatives must still approve this act before it can move forward and be presented to the president for his signature.

