Advertisement

Studies report COVID-19 may increase childhood obesity rates

(WJRT)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kids are spending extra time at home since the pandemic. Experts say that means the threat of childhood obesity could be looming.

Disruptions in routine can have a major impact on everyone, including our children who are dependent on a routine. Doctors are worried children could add on unhealthy weight during this time at home because of a lack of activity and unhealthy food choices.

While mindless eating or rewarding good behavior with snacks may seem harmless, doctors say these unhealthy habits could lead to serious health concerns.

"It does predispose them to chronic illnesses including hypertension, as well as diabetes/prediabetes in some kids, as well as heart disease and high cholesterol," Dr. Raquel Hernandez from Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital said. "So some of the conditions that we probably are more familiar with in adults, we are actually seeing more in kids who develop obesity."

An easy motto doctors use to help parents establish a healthy routine is the 9-5-2-1-0: Nine hours of sleep, five servings of vegetables and fruits per day, two for the maximum hours of screen time a day, one hour of physical activity, and zero sugary beverages and tobacco products.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Study: Too much sitting raises risk of cancer

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT
If you need motivation to work out, a new study might just give you one. Research published in JAMA Oncology claims too much sitting can raise your risk for cancer.

National

EPA drops regulation for contaminant harming babies’ brains

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT
Administrator Andrew Wheeler’s announcement was the latest in a series of Trump administration rollbacks or eliminations of existing or pending public health and environmental protections, targeting Obama administration initiatives in particular.

Health

After months of few cases, Harlan County sees increase in COVID-19 numbers

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT
|
By Will Puckett
Cases increase in Harlan County.

Eastern Kentucky News

Rare Air: Coal Miner Recovers From Double Lung Transplant

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 3:31 AM EDT
Randy Brown knew black lung was a real possibility after 39-plus years in the diamonds and dust of Eastern Kentucky and Southwestern West Virginia.

Latest News

Health

Governor Beshear announces 203 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths Tuesday

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT
|
By Jordan Whitaker
On Tuesday Governor Beshear did not hold a news conference but did provide a video update on steps the state is taking to address COVID-19.

Health

Third COVID-19 death in Clay County, more cases reported across the mountains Tuesday

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT
|
By Jordan Whitaker
More cases and one new death were reported across the mountains Tuesday.

Health

First drug proves able to improve survival from COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 8:49 AM EDT
The study enrolled more than 11,000 patients in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland who were given either standard of care or that plus one of several treatments.

Health

Poll: Americans are the unhappiest they’ve been in 50 years

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 8:22 AM EDT
The survey draws on nearly a half-century of research from the General Social Survey, which has collected data on American attitudes and behaviors at least every other year since 1972.

Health

CDC director urges Americans to get flu vaccine during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 3:41 AM EDT
Dr. Robert Redfield said only about 47% of Americans take advantage of the flu vaccine, but he’s hoping the public will see that it’s a major way they can help the nation get through the fall.

Health

Eastern Kentucky counties see major spike in COVID-19 cases this past weekend

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The Cumberland Valley District Health Department confirmed several new cases in three counties in what is being called a significant spike.