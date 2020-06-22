Advertisement

Mainly dry today, cold front brings rain chances tonight and tomorrow

Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 2:04 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re officially into summertime now and the forecast will reflect that this week with back and forth rain chances.

Today and Tonight

I think we’ll see a mainly cloudy start to the week with some isolated chances for rain off and on throughout the day. The skies should clear a little bit later today, letting some sunshine peek through. If it does, we’ll heat up into the mid 80s this afternoon. Clouds will return as we head into the nighttime hours as the cold front we’ve been talking about for several days approaches. Rain chances will increase overnight too. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday can be summed up in one word: Soggy. That front swings through and showers and storms are possible all day and all night. Highs will struggle to make their way into the mid to upper 70s before falling into the mid 60s overnight.

Rain chances hang around into Wednesday before starting to work their way out by Wednesday night. Temperatures stay cooler on Wednesday too, only topping out in the upper 70s before dropping into the low 60s under clearing skies.

Thursday and Friday look mainly dry and warmer. I can’t completely rule out a stray chance for a shower, because it’s summertime and unless there is a big high pressure system sitting right over top of us, it usually backfires. Highs both days will be in the low 80s.

The heat, humidity and daily scattered rain chances return Saturday and carry us into next week.

