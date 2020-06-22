Advertisement

Lee County woman makes cakes for essential workers

Since the giveaway has started, she has had more than 1,000 entries.
By Camille Gear
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - For as long as Michelle Wise can remember, she has always been a baker.

“I’ve baked all my life,” said Wise.

During COVID-19, she wanted to use her cooking as a positive aspect.

“It makes me very happy to help others, to lift their spirits during this difficult time,” added Wise.

She posted a cake giveaway on her Facebook page for frontline workers, giving away 10 cakes in 10 weeks.

“They just nominate and tell their profession and whoever they want to nominate we randomly put them on a wheel and spin it and whoever it lands on that week gets the cake. Whatever the profession was that they got that week like if it was a nurse, a doctor, a garbage man, or whatever I tried to design the cake around their profession,” said Wise.

Her goal is to give back to those that give so much every day.

“They were very overwhelmed people were very appreciated of it.”

Wise said since she has started, she has had more than 1,000 entries.

