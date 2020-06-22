Advertisement

Kentucky State Police releases name of Perry County man shot

Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

Updated story June 25th

We now know the name of a man killed in Perry County earlier this week. Kentucky State Police say Teddy Feltner, 68, was found shot inside his car Saturday.

Feltner was in the driveway outside his burned home on Big Willard road.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting and fire. If you have any information, you’re asked to call KSP at 606-435-6069.

Original Story June 22nd

On Saturday around 5 p.m, Kentucky State Police responded to the Big Willard community of Perry County after receiving a phone call that a man was dead in a car.

“Troopers went out to Bean Eye Lane which is off of Big Willard and located a male subject inside the vehicle. He was deceased from apparent gun shot wound,” said Jody Sims, KSP public affairs officer at Post 13.

The vehicle he was found shot in, was in his own driveway. When police traveled up the driveway to his home, they found it burned to the ground.

“There’s not only a death investigation that’s taking place but a also an arson investigation as well,” Sims said.

Police are now talking to those who last saw the man, and they are trying to piece together a timeline of the events.

“There’s probably a good possibility that they were close proximity between the death and the house fire but again until investigation turns that information up we can only speculate and we don’t want to do that at this time,” Sims said.

As the investigation is ongoing, police say they do not think there is a threat to the community.

“Still air on the side of caution if you, neighbors or residents in this area see someone or something that is out of place, looks strange or just doesn’t feel right. Contact the local state police,” Sims said.

They are asking for people in the community to contact Post 13 in Hazard if they have any information.

“Most people in this day and time with social media know about this a lot of times before a lot of our officers do,” Sims said.

You can call Post 13 at 606-435-6069.

Police say you can remain anonymous.

