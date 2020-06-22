KSP investigating after body found at Kentucky Lake

MURRAY, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a body was found floating in a container in Kentucky Lake Saturday evening.

According to a release by Kentucky State Police, troopers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to reports of the body floating in Kentucky Lake near Colson Hollow around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The body was recovered from the lake by police, and the Trigg County Coroner confirmed that the subject, who is unidentified at the time, was dead.

No other details were given at this time. KSP is continuing the investigation.

