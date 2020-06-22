Advertisement

Kentucky environmental projects draw $4.7M in grants

(MGN Image)
(MGN Image)(WLUC)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Dozens of projects across Kentucky are in line to receive more than $4.7 million in grants to expand recycling, reduce the amount of solid waste taken to landfills and improve household hazardous waste management.

Gov. Andy Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman said in a news release the grants are for Kentucky municipalities, fiscal courts and foundations for 78 projects.

The grants include 37 recycling awards, 28 household hazardous waste grants and 13 composting grants. The Kentucky Pride Fund offers the grants from fees for municipal solid waste disposed of in Kentucky landfills.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Regional

VDH: 55,949 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; new cases in Norton

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 58,465.

Health

Studies report COVID-19 may increase childhood obesity rates

Updated: 5 hours ago
While mindless eating or rewarding good behavior with snacks may seem harmless, doctors say these unhealthy habits could lead to serious health concerns.

State

Body found at Kentucky Lake identified

Updated: 5 hours ago
The body of 41-year-old Traci L. Jones, of Granbury, Texas, was found Saturday near Colson Hollow in Western Kentucky.

National

Cruise lines suspend all sailings from US ports until mid-September

Updated: 5 hours ago
Cruise Lines International Association announced Friday that it’s extending the suspension of operations until Sept. 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

National

Family of woman who portrayed Aunt Jemima opposes move to change brand

Updated: 5 hours ago
The iconic Aunt Jemima has long-standing ties with the city of Hawkins, and a goodwill ambassador named Lillian Richard.

Regional

Voting locations in Dickenson County, Virginia moved due to pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
A photo ID is required and voters are encouraged to call ahead to verify voter registration status before Election Day.

Regional

Appalachia Police Department: Town experiencing ‘wave of vandalism’

Updated: 6 hours ago
Community members who have any information regarding these events are urged to call dispatch at 276-328-3756 and report it.

Forecast

Mainly dry today, cold front brings rain chances tonight and tomorrow

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
We’re officially into summertime now and the forecast will reflect that this week with back and forth rain chances.

State

WATCH | Lexington man’s schoolwork helps diagnose dad’s life-threatening heart condition

Updated: 9 hours ago
Sunday was a special day for dads everywhere, but one Lexington family was especially thankful to be celebrating this Father’s Day all together

Eastern Kentucky News

Lee County woman makes cakes for essential workers

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
Lee County woman makes cakes for essential workers