Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Having secured a victory in the Belmont Stakes, Tiz the Law now faces an 11-week wait until the Kentucky Derby in a reconfigured Triple Crown series. In between, the bay colt who became the first New York-bred to win the Belmont since 1882 is being pointed toward the Travers on Aug. 8 in upstate New York, which is his home turf. Tiz the Law has five wins in six career starts by an average of 19 1/4 lengths. His only loss came at Churchill Downs last year, and he'll get a chance to avenge it over the same track in the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5.

UNDATED (AP) — Denny Hamlin’s longtime sponsor FedEx replaced its logos for NASCAR’s race at Talladega Superspeedway to instead feature the National Civil Rights Museum. The company also donated $500,000 “in support of the museum’s mission,” which chronicles the history of the civil rights movement in America. FedEx is headquartered in Memphis, where the museum is located. Hamlin visited the museum Thursday and revealed before this weekend's race that FedEx had swapped its logos for the race in Alabama.