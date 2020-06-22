Crowd rallies outside Lexington Police Station to show support

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of people gathered in downtown Lexington in front of Police headquarters to show their support for officers.

"We know that they're a professional organization, we know their heart, we know they have good hearts and that we stand behind them," said retired police officer Shannon Garner.

Garner is one of dozens who stood in front of the police station with signs showing their support. Many of those supporters, retired officers themselves.

Retired officer David Lyons was among those showing support and said he himself had been in uniform while protests went on in Lexington.

"There's a love that you have for the idea that people can be in a place they can talk that way and I think most of us understand that just like us coming out today to hold up a sign and maybe wave to some people, it's the same thing. Just because somebody's passionate about it, doesn't mean that they're wrong about something," Lyons said.

Supporters also said there is a difference between police departments that could be miles from one another. One department could be more "progressive than other departments." But they're happy those in Lexington are using their voices to express their needs and demands.

“We have a lot of good dialogue that’s capable here because I’ve watched it for years. And the grassroots efforts inside of the community are beautiful... I think people can sit down and have a dialogue that may not be able to happen an hour away or two hours away right now,” Lyons said.

