Advertisement

Car damaged by believed vandalism at Louisa Plaza

A family is now offering a reward for anyone who admits to the damage.
A family is now offering a reward for anyone who admits to the damage. (John Lowe/WSAZ)
A family is now offering a reward for anyone who admits to the damage. (John Lowe/WSAZ)(John Lowe)
By John Lowe
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two months ago, Stephanie Copley saw a reaction from her daughter Hailey Lucas she had never seen before when she got her new car.

A reaction juxtaposed from another one she saw Thursday.

“Just Hailey’s reaction just as a mother, I don’t think I’ve been so heartbroken ever,” Copley said.

She’s heartbroken after the family came to the parking lot of their store, Twin River Wholesale, to see Lucas’ car with a damaged windshield and a smashed driver’s side window.

An act that the family believes may be retaliation after Lucas’ dad confronted some people congregating on the far end of Louisa Plaza, after the family says the group was smashing bottles.

“So her dad had told them, he owns the store here, and her dad would be like ‘Guys, if you want to hang out in the lot, that’s fine, just be respectful. Don’t be throwing beer bottles,’” Copley said.

But the family says the acts continued and after law enforcement was called, they came to see the damaged VW Bug.

While the family is aware that the popular hangout spot is a local institution, they also don’t want to see it ruined.

“There’s a few bad apples and it just makes the whole tree bad, you know?” Lucas said.

The family is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who comes forward.

Twin River Wholesale says that both the Louisa Police Department and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department is investigating and is patrolling that past of Louisa Plaza.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Voting locations in Dickenson County, Virginia moved due to pandemic

Updated: 40 minutes ago
A photo ID is required and voters are encouraged to call ahead to verify voter registration status before Election Day.

Regional

Appalachia Police Department: Town experiencing ‘wave of vandalism’

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Community members who have any information regarding these events are urged to call dispatch at 276-328-3756 and report it.

Forecast

Mainly dry today, cold front brings rain chances tonight and tomorrow

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
We’re officially into summertime now and the forecast will reflect that this week with back and forth rain chances.

Eastern Kentucky News

Lee County woman makes cakes for essential workers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
Lee County woman makes cakes for essential workers

State

Lexington man’s schoolwork helps diagnose dad’s life-threatening heart condition

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
One Lexington family was especially thankful to be celebrating this Father's Day all together after a man's school work helped diagnose his dad's life-threatening heart condition.

Latest News

State

More than 175,000 ex-offenders in Kentucky regain voting rights

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Tuesday’s primary will be the first time more than 175,000 ex-cons who live in Kentucky will be able to vote since being incarcerated.

Eastern Kentucky News

New COVID-19 cases confirmed in Eastern Kentucky this weekend

Updated: 8 hours ago
New cases of COVID-19 were reported in Eastern Kentucky.

News

Mosley 11pm June 19th, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 6pm Forecast - June 21st, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

WATCH | Crowd rallies outside Lexington Police Station to show support

Updated: 9 hours ago
A group of people gathered in downtown Lexington in front of Police headquarters to show their support for officers.