Appalachia Police Department: Town experiencing ‘wave of vandalism’

APPALACHIA, Va. (WJHL) — In a Facebook post Sunday afternoon, the Appalachia Police Department informed community members of vandalism acts that the department believes to be happening over night.

The post stated that the veterans’ wall flag had been cut down, along with spray paint on Kilbourne Bridge, busted windows at Island Park, and burn damage to the gazebo.

Community members who have any information regarding these events are urged to call dispatch at 276-328-3756 and report it.