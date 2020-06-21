Advertisement

Somerset High School Cheerleaders jump into season with virtual tryouts

Somerset High School Cheerleading
Somerset High School Cheerleading(WYMT)
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

As sports start back up several cheerleading teams are holding tryouts for the upcoming season.

At Somerset High School the cheerleaders represent the Briar Jumpers on and off the sidelines.

Molly Loy, a senior, says there is a lot of enthusiasm around the school.

“It’s just the atmosphere especially at Somerset because all the fans just cheer on the community and the girls are amazing,” Loy said. “I’m really excited about getting back and seeing all my friends and just having that bond with all the girls on the squad but I’m also excited to start football games back and hopefully have a good season. "

Beth Bruner, head coach, says the start of this season was not exactly normal as they did the tryout process virtually.

“In years past you had a week in the spring where you could run your clinics and your tryouts where you could watch and evaluate girls on skills such as tumbling, stunning, motions, and jumps,” Bruner said. “This year we’ve not been able to see the kids since mid-March and they’ve had to submit everything virtually which takes out the whole element of stunting altogether.”

Cheerleaders submitted their own tryout videos from gyms, yards, and some even on the beach.

Although some aspects of the team may be a little different now they continue to look ahead.

“The best part of cheerleading in high school is going to nationals with your team and going to Disney World but also just getting to practice I really hope we can still do,” Loy said.

Several other schools including Pulaski County High School held their tryouts virtually as well.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Kentucky woman who portrays Aunt Jemima reacts to brand being retired

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Quaker Oats announced Wednesday they are retiring the Aunt Jemima brand and logo. The woman who inspired Aunt Jemima was native to Kentucky.

State

Kentucky Newsmakers 6/21: Democratic candidates in Kentucky’s U.S. Senate race

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks to Charles Booker, Mike Broihier, and Amy McGrath ahead of Tuesday’s primary election in Kentucky.

Regional

Representative Charles Booker touring the mountains ahead of Tuesday’s Senate primary

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Senate candidate Charles Booker will be visiting Hazard and Pikeville on Monday, just one day before Tuesday's primary.

Eastern Kentucky Weather

Father’s Day Forecast: Afternoon storms expected

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The western portion of our area is under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

NY-bred Tiz the Law wins barren Belmont Stakes

Updated: 20 hours ago
All three legs of this year’s Triple Crown schedule were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Eastern Kentucky News

Gov. Beshear reports 183 new cases Saturday, 2 deaths

Updated: 22 hours ago
At least 3,530 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Eastern Kentucky News

Fathers day weekend kicks off with “Daddy-day Drive Thru”

Updated: 22 hours ago
The "daddy-day drive-thru" gave fathers access to a variety of resources, gift cards and other things to help them be a strong example in their homes and communities.

Eastern Kentucky News

Floyd County Farmer’s Market underway for the 2020 season

Updated: 23 hours ago
It is more than just vegetables to the market.

Eastern Kentucky News

Elkhorn City scavenger hunt brings community together

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 1:53 PM EDT
|
By Buddy Forbes
The Elkhorn City community is taking a weekly break from the world and coming together for a selfie scavenger hunt.

National

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT
|
By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
The decision from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns.