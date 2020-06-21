Somerset High School Cheerleaders jump into season with virtual tryouts

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

As sports start back up several cheerleading teams are holding tryouts for the upcoming season.

At Somerset High School the cheerleaders represent the Briar Jumpers on and off the sidelines.

Molly Loy, a senior, says there is a lot of enthusiasm around the school.

“It’s just the atmosphere especially at Somerset because all the fans just cheer on the community and the girls are amazing,” Loy said. “I’m really excited about getting back and seeing all my friends and just having that bond with all the girls on the squad but I’m also excited to start football games back and hopefully have a good season. "

Beth Bruner, head coach, says the start of this season was not exactly normal as they did the tryout process virtually.

“In years past you had a week in the spring where you could run your clinics and your tryouts where you could watch and evaluate girls on skills such as tumbling, stunning, motions, and jumps,” Bruner said. “This year we’ve not been able to see the kids since mid-March and they’ve had to submit everything virtually which takes out the whole element of stunting altogether.”

Cheerleaders submitted their own tryout videos from gyms, yards, and some even on the beach.

Although some aspects of the team may be a little different now they continue to look ahead.

“The best part of cheerleading in high school is going to nationals with your team and going to Disney World but also just getting to practice I really hope we can still do,” Loy said.

Several other schools including Pulaski County High School held their tryouts virtually as well.

