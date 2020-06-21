Advertisement

Representative Charles Booker touring the mountains ahead of Tuesday’s Senate primary

(WBKO)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - State Representative and Democratic candidate for Senate Charles Booker will be holding two separate rallies in Eastern Kentucky ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

The Louisville Representative has seen a surge in the weeks leading up to the primary, a race Amy McGrath led by wide margins up until then.

As part of his tour across the Commonwealth, he will hold rallies in Hazard and Pikeville on Monday.

The Hazard rally will run from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Hazard City Hall, while the rally in Pikeville will run from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Pikeville City Park.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky Weather

Father’s Day Forecast: Afternoon storms expected

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The western portion of our area is under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather.

Eastern Kentucky News

NY-bred Tiz the Law wins barren Belmont Stakes

Updated: 11 hours ago
All three legs of this year’s Triple Crown schedule were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Eastern Kentucky News

Gov. Beshear reports 183 new cases Saturday, 2 deaths

Updated: 13 hours ago
At least 3,530 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Eastern Kentucky News

Fathers day weekend kicks off with “Daddy-day Drive Thru”

Updated: 13 hours ago
The "daddy-day drive-thru" gave fathers access to a variety of resources, gift cards and other things to help them be a strong example in their homes and communities.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

Floyd County Farmer’s Market underway for the 2020 season

Updated: 15 hours ago
It is more than just vegetables to the market.

Eastern Kentucky News

Elkhorn City scavenger hunt brings community together

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
The Elkhorn City community is taking a weekly break from the world and coming together for a selfie scavenger hunt.

National

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
The decision from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns.

Eastern Kentucky News

Air Raid opens back up in London

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
Although they are excited about opening back up they have added extra safety precautions, to keep their employees and customers safe.

National

Beijing sees drop in virus cases as Brazil passes 1 million

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
Europe, in contrast, continues to emerge warily from lockdown, with hard-hit Britain considering easing social distancing rules.

Eastern Kentucky Weather

Sunny Saturday, scattered showers possible this afternoon

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 4:45 AM EDT
|
By Brooke Marshall
It looks like it is going to be another nice weekend, but that is not to say we couldn’t see a few pop-ups.