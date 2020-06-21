New COVID-19 cases confirmed in Eastern Kentucky over the weekend

(WYMT) -

Over Father’s Day weekend, health department across Eastern Kentucky reported new cases of COVID-19.

Health Officials from the Kentucky River District Health Department reported two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and one confirmed case on Sunday. A 59-year-old woman and a child, both from Perry County, tested positive. A 35-year-old man also tested positive from Knott County. Perry County now has had 49 confirmed cases, 21 people have recovered, and one person died with complications from the virus. Knott County has had six confirmed cases, and four people recover.

Pike County Health Department officials reported on Sunday that cases in the county have grown from 59 on Friday morning to 68 Sunday afternoon. They said they will provide more information and an update on the cases on Monday.

The Knox County Health Department confirmed one new case over the weekend as well. This makes 15 total cases confirmed in the county. The health department did not provide any further information about the age or sex of the patient.

Whitley County Health officials confirmed one more case in the county on Sunday. The case count there now stands at 20.

Officials from the Floyd County Health department have confirmed the 26th case of COVID-19 in the County. They said this case is related to an earlier one. The person testing positive does have symptoms, but is currently able to manage them at home.

Harlan County Health Department officials confirmed one additional case in the county on Saturday. This brings Harlan County’s total cases to 18. The health department is tracking those who had close contact with this new case and are at risk for infection.

Bell County health officials also confirmed one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday. Officials said the risk to the public is low.

