Manchester Baptist Church returns to parking lot service after COVID-19 cases increased

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Manchester Baptist Church members pulled into the Clay County Center parking lot on Sunday.

“Actually, we’re supposed to go to our church and be inside our fellowship hall and tables, you know, separated,” said Youth Pastor, Carl Varney.

The church had services on the front lawn for the past two Sundays.

“Some chairs separated in specific positions so the people can social distance and, you know, everybody was wearing masks while we were out there. We just wanted to get closer to the church,” Varney said.

Due to increased cases of COVID-19 in Clay County, the church decided the parking lot would be safer.

“This is much more accommodating, we’re happy, we wish we were all together we can’t be right now and so we’re just going to make the best of it,” Varney said.

The church is thankful members can still connect.

“We also want to share the gospel, and so through technology, we’ve been able to do that through our Facebook Live through our website, through the local television station,” Varney said.

The church works hard to make sure everyone is safe.

“The range of vulnerability and so we just want to do everything we can to protect them,” Varney said.

Parking lot services will continue through the end of July. However, that is subject to change depending on if the county sees an increase or decrease of cases.

