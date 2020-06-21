KY Lottery
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Saturday:
QH-AS-8D-3H-10H
(QH, AS, 8D, 3H, 10H)
01-21-22-34, Cash Ball: 22
(one, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-four; Cash Ball: twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $35 million
8-9-4
(eight, nine, four)
1-6-0
(one, six, zero)
8-5-6-5
(eight, five, six, five)
4-5-6-8
(four, five, six, eight)
10-31-41-63-67, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3
(ten, thirty-one, forty-one, sixty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $25 million