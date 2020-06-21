Father’s Day Forecast: Afternoon storms expected

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Happy Father’s Day, bring your afternoon plans indoors today because we are looking at some more rain chances.

Today and Tonight

Many of us will be waking up this morning to some dense fog. If you are headed out early make sure to give yourself some extra time in case you run into some visibility issues. Once the fog lifts we will see beautiful conditions for the rest of the morning hours. That is the time you will want to be out and about. Temperatures will top out later in the day in the mid to upper 80s.

By this afternoon, we will see showers and thunderstorms return to the mountains. You will want to move any outdoor plans inside and make sure to have a way to receive active alerts. The western portion of our area is under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. We will see rain chances diminish overnight, but we won’t lose them completely. Temperatures drop into the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

As the new work week begins, we await the arrival of a cold front that will spark more chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday and especially Tuesday. Highs both days end up in the mid to lower 80s.

Wednesday we hang onto the rain chances, but they look a lot more scattered than the previous day. Overall, it should be a nice day. Temperatures will have cooled down slightly, thanks to the cold front, and only top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

We might see a short break Thursday before we then settle into a very summer-like pattern to end the week, with daily scattered storm chances and highs back down in the lower 80s.

