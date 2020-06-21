Advertisement

Father’s Day Forecast: Afternoon storms expected

AM Severe Outlook 06.21.2020
AM Severe Outlook 06.21.2020(WYMT)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Happy Father’s Day, bring your afternoon plans indoors today because we are looking at some more rain chances.

Today and Tonight

Many of us will be waking up this morning to some dense fog. If you are headed out early make sure to give yourself some extra time in case you run into some visibility issues. Once the fog lifts we will see beautiful conditions for the rest of the morning hours. That is the time you will want to be out and about. Temperatures will top out later in the day in the mid to upper 80s.

By this afternoon, we will see showers and thunderstorms return to the mountains. You will want to move any outdoor plans inside and make sure to have a way to receive active alerts. The western portion of our area is under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. We will see rain chances diminish overnight, but we won’t lose them completely. Temperatures drop into the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

As the new work week begins, we await the arrival of a cold front that will spark more chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday and especially Tuesday. Highs both days end up in the mid to lower 80s.

Wednesday we hang onto the rain chances, but they look a lot more scattered than the previous day. Overall, it should be a nice day. Temperatures will have cooled down slightly, thanks to the cold front, and only top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

We might see a short break Thursday before we then settle into a very summer-like pattern to end the week, with daily scattered storm chances and highs back down in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky Weather

Sunny Saturday, scattered showers possible this afternoon

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 4:45 AM EDT
|
By Brooke Marshall
It looks like it is going to be another nice weekend, but that is not to say we couldn’t see a few pop-ups.

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Soggy last day of spring, summer starts on a drier note

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 2:28 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
We’ve made it to Friday. The forecast will continue to be a back and forth one today, but some brief relief from the rain is coming.

Forecast

Stagnant low continues to throw shade at the mountains

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 2:25 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
The roller coaster ride of 2020 weather continues here in our region.

Forecast

Cloud cover, continuing rain chances keep cooler air in place

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 2:25 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
The low pressure system that has been a constant thorn in the WYMT Weather Team’s side for the last several days continues to spin off the coast of the Carolina’s.

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler air, spotty rain chances continue today

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 2:24 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
The cooler trend continues across the mountains for a few more days and it looks like our spotty to scattered rain chances aren’t going anywhere either.

Forecast

Rain chances linger today, cooler temps continue

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 2:22 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
Our “moisture starved” cold front ended up finding some moisture on Sunday and, unfortunately, some of that rain will follow us into the new week.

Eastern Kentucky Weather

Rain chances return today

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 4:44 AM EDT
|
By Brooke Marshall
More sunshine and nice temperatures continue as we head into the weekend!

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Delightful conditions, lots of sunshine

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 2:12 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
Happy Friday! We made it through another week and hopefully you can coast into a beautiful weekend.

Eastern Kentucky Weather

Beautiful stretch of weather starts today across the mountains

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 2:49 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
Those upper 80s and low 90s we’ve seen for most of the first days of June are about to become a thing of the past for the next few days.

Eastern Kentucky Weather

Severe Weather Alert Day: Storms could pack a punch later

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 2:22 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
Wednesday is a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day. Strong to severe storms are possible later this afternoon and into the evening hours.