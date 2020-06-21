117 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky Sunday, 2 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) -

Governor Andy Beshear sent a news release on Sunday with updated COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky.

The governor reported 117 new cases bringing the state’s case total to 13,750.

“We’ve been in this fight for more than three months now and, unfortunately, we still have a long way to go,” said Gov. Beshear. “But I have total confidence that Kentuckians will rise to the challenge in order to do one of the things we do best: watch out for families, friends and neighbors.”

Two new deaths were also reported. 526 Kentuckians have now lost their lives to the virus. The deaths reported Sunday include a 73-year-old man from Butler County and a 61-year-old man from Fayette County.

“I know these families are in so much pain right now, and the reality is, there’s nothing anyone can do to fix it,” said Gov. Beshear. “We can’t fix it, but we can continue to support all families who are grieving during this time. You are not alone.”

As of yesterday, at least 3,530 Kentuckians had recovered from the virus.

The Governor also wished all Kentucky dads a Happy Father’s Day.

“My dad worked tirelessly to show up for my brother and me, no matter what challenges he was facing,” said Gov. Beshear.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.