Whitesburg celebrates Juneteenth with Art Parade

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) -

On Friday afternoon, the Whitesburg community gathered to celebrate Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is the celebration of June 19, 1865, when news finally reached African Americans in Texas that President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing slaves.

Last Friday, Whitesburg held a protest for the Black Lives Matter movement.

“It’s got the momentum it’s got the fire it’s got everything we need for the support for everything we need for this movement for Black Lives Matter,” said Organizer Natasha Raichel.

To celebrate Juneteenth, they held an art parade on Main Street.

“We didn’t want to just have the protest and quit and so we figured this art parade would be the best way to do that and celebrate,” said Dayjha Hogg, one of the organizers.

Hogg says it is more important now than ever to celebrate black freedom.

“I definitely think that people are celebrating it more and also just because it’s the National day of freedom and people probably feel they have a bit more freedom now,” said Hogg.

They chose to put art at the forefront of the celebration because Whitesburg is an artistic town.

“I feel like the art is a good way for our town to kinda relate and come together,” said Hogg. “This is also a way for people that kinda don’t want to get out in the public as well you know don’t want their name out there. They just hand us the artwork and at least they know they contributed.”

Black Lives Matter artwork filed window fronts on Main Street, and cars were decorated as they drove by and honked in solidarity.

“It’s just the honk for justice for commemorating all these memories of all the lives lost and just for the movement in general like I said to defend black lives. That honk is basically just all of us honking together saying we’re not gonna stop,” said Hogg.

The parade lasted about an hour. Raichel says they hope to host forums about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.