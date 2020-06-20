Advertisement

Whitesburg celebrates Juneteenth with Art Parade

Whitesburg Juneteenth Parade
Whitesburg Juneteenth Parade(WYMT)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) -

On Friday afternoon, the Whitesburg community gathered to celebrate Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is the celebration of June 19, 1865, when news finally reached African Americans in Texas that President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing slaves.

Last Friday, Whitesburg held a protest for the Black Lives Matter movement.

“It’s got the momentum it’s got the fire it’s got everything we need for the support for everything we need for this movement for Black Lives Matter,” said Organizer Natasha Raichel.

To celebrate Juneteenth, they held an art parade on Main Street.

“We didn’t want to just have the protest and quit and so we figured this art parade would be the best way to do that and celebrate,” said Dayjha Hogg, one of the organizers.

Hogg says it is more important now than ever to celebrate black freedom.

“I definitely think that people are celebrating it more and also just because it’s the National day of freedom and people probably feel they have a bit more freedom now,” said Hogg.

They chose to put art at the forefront of the celebration because Whitesburg is an artistic town.

“I feel like the art is a good way for our town to kinda relate and come together,” said Hogg. “This is also a way for people that kinda don’t want to get out in the public as well you know don’t want their name out there. They just hand us the artwork and at least they know they contributed.”

Black Lives Matter artwork filed window fronts on Main Street, and cars were decorated as they drove by and honked in solidarity.

“It’s just the honk for justice for commemorating all these memories of all the lives lost and just for the movement in general like I said to defend black lives. That honk is basically just all of us honking together saying we’re not gonna stop,” said Hogg.

The parade lasted about an hour. Raichel says they hope to host forums about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

Harlan County Judge Executive provides solution to help the county’s unemployed citizens due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
More than two thousand people in the county need help with unemployment filings and other unemployment issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

State

Governor Beshear announced 258 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
Governor Beshear did not hold a news conference on Friday, however, he did release the daily numbers.

Eastern Kentucky News

Several COVID-19 cases linked to one Pike County church

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
The Pike County Health Department hosted a news conference Monday to discuss six cases in Pike County with ties to the Lighthouse Apolostic Church of Feds Creek.

Eastern Kentucky News

Pike County community using Facebook to ‘Support the Blue’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
One Pike County woman is trying to encourage local officers and cultivate support and recognition for the men and women who serve and protect.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

Harlan Health and Rehabilitation Center builds visitation booth with help from local organization

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Families reunited through the plexiglass.

Breaking News

Two sent to hospital in separate shootings, police looking for suspect

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Will Puckett
Police are looking for a man suspected in two separate shootings.

Education

Bridging the learning gap; Give away hopes to help children as learning is altered because of COVID19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Will Puckett
Save the Children holds give away for kids.

Forecast

Brief relief from storm chances for Father’s Day weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter and Brooke Marshall
Finally some brief relief from the widespread rain and thunderstorms, but that's not to say we couldn't see a few pop-ups this weekend.

Eastern Kentucky News

Woman in ICU following stabbing in Knox County

Updated: 7 hours ago
The stabbing happened on Kentucky-11 Wednesday night.

Sports

NCAA expands ban, joins SEC in targeting Confederate flag

Updated: 7 hours ago
The NCAA on Friday expanded its policy banning states with prominent Confederate symbols from hosting its sponsored events, one day after the Southeastern Conference made a similar declaration aimed at the Mississippi state flag.