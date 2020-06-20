Advertisement

Sunny Saturday, scattered showers possible this afternoon

(WYMT)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -It looks like it is going to be another nice weekend, but that is not to say we couldn’t see a few pop-ups.

Today and Tonight

Some of us will wake up to a little patchy fog this morning. Those of us more towards that southern border, who saw more of the rain yesterday, are more likely to see that fog this morning. Once that lifts we will have a beautiful rest of the day! We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures topping off in the mid-80s. This afternoon we will see some stray showers, but they will be light and quick.

This evening at exactly 5:43 p.m. is the official start of the Summer season. We will still be feeling the warm temperatures, so it will definitely feel summer-like. Tonight conditions cool down into the mid-60s, and we will see mostly clear skies.

Extended Forecast

Father’s Day Sunday won’t be too different, except we may see a couple more scattered thunderstorms as high pressure weakens a bit over the area. Outside of that, you will definitely want to keep the sunscreen handy, and stay hydrated as well!

As the new work week begins, we await the arrival of a cold front that will spark more chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday and especially Tuesday. Highs both days end up in the mid-80s.

Wednesday we hang onto the rain chances, but they look a lot more scattered than the previous day. Overall, it should be a nice day. Temperatures will have cooled down slightly, thanks to the cold front, and only top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

We might see a short break Thursday before we then settle into a very summer-like pattern to end the week, with daily scattered storm chances and highs back down in the lower 80s.

