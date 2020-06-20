Advertisement

Sheriff: Warrant leads to major drug bust in Knox County

Kenneth Tolliver (left), Tonya Simpson (Center left), Dustin Davis (center right), and David Lynn Baker (Right) were all arrested on June 17 after a search warrant led to the discovery of various drugs and drug paraphernalia in a Flat Lick home. (Credit: Knox County Sheriff's Department/Knox County Detention Center)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FLAT LICK, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that four arrests were made Wednesday after a search led to the discovery of several drugs, including meth and suspected heroin, as well as various drug paraphernalia and an undisclosed amount of cash.

They say the arrests took place on Ely’s Station Road in Flat Lick after the execution of a search warrant led to the discovery.

The home belonged to 58-year-old Kenneth Tolliver who, along with 45-year-old Tanya R. Simpson of Artemus, 38-year-old David Lynn Baker of Kettle Island, and 25-year-old Dustin Davis of Gray.

Tolliver and Simpson were both arrested on first-degree meth possession while Simpson was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Davis was charged with possession of marijuana and Baker was arrested on a Knox County bench warrant.

Officials say this investigation is part of an ongoing investigation into illicit drug activities in Knox County.

They say the arrests happened on

