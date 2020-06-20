Advertisement

NY-bred Tiz the Law wins barren Belmont Stakes

NY-bred Tiz the Law wins barren Belmont Stakes
NY-bred Tiz the Law wins barren Belmont Stakes(Susie Raisher | AP)
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Tiz the Law has won an unprecedented Belmont Stakes, claiming victory at the first race of a rejiggered Triple Crown schedule in front of eerily empty grandstands.

The 3-year-old colt from upstate New York charged to the lead turning for home Saturday and now can set his sights on the Sept. 5 Kentucky Derby and Oct. 3 Preakness.

All three legs of this year’s Triple Crown schedule were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Belmont, usually the series capper, was initially scheduled for June 6.

Tiz the Law gave New York a hometown champion in its first major sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic seized the area.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

Gov. Beshear reports 183 new cases Saturday, 2 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
At least 3,530 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Eastern Kentucky News

Fathers day weekend kicks off with “Daddy-day Drive Thru”

Updated: 3 hours ago
The "daddy-day drive-thru" gave fathers access to a variety of resources, gift cards and other things to help them be a strong example in their homes and communities.

Eastern Kentucky News

Floyd County Farmer’s Market underway for the 2020 season

Updated: 4 hours ago
It is more than just vegetables to the market.

Eastern Kentucky News

Elkhorn City scavenger hunt brings community together

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
The Elkhorn City community is taking a weekly break from the world and coming together for a selfie scavenger hunt.

Latest News

National

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
The decision from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns.

Eastern Kentucky News

Air Raid opens back up in London

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
Although they are excited about opening back up they have added extra safety precautions, to keep their employees and customers safe.

National

Beijing sees drop in virus cases as Brazil passes 1 million

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
Europe, in contrast, continues to emerge warily from lockdown, with hard-hit Britain considering easing social distancing rules.

Eastern Kentucky Weather

Sunny Saturday, scattered showers possible this afternoon

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
It looks like it is going to be another nice weekend, but that is not to say we couldn’t see a few pop-ups.

Crime

Sheriff: Warrant leads to major drug bust in Knox County

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Four people were arrested after the discovery of drugs in a Knox County home.

Regional

Man dies in Ashland moped crash

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Ashland Police say the accident happened Friday morning in the 3900 block of Skyline Drive.