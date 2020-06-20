Advertisement

Man dies in Ashland moped crash

A man died early Friday morning in a moped crash in Ashland, Kentucky.
A man died early Friday morning in a moped crash in Ashland, Kentucky.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man died Friday morning in a moped crash, Ashland Police say.

Donald Wheeler, 46, of Ashland, was identified as the victim.

Investigators say the crash happened around 3 a.m. Friday in the 3900 block of Skyline Drive. They say the moped left the roadway in a curve, crossed over a driveway and a side street and then hit a utility pole.

Ashland Police say Wheeler was pronounced dead at the scene. The say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky Weather

Sunny Saturday, scattered showers possible this afternoon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
It looks like it is going to be another nice weekend, but that is not to say we couldn’t see a few pop-ups.

Crime

Sheriff: Warrant leads to major drug bust in Knox County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Four people were arrested after the discovery of drugs in a Knox County home.

Eastern Kentucky News

Historic bridge in Fleming County is being restored

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Crews have begun the process of saving a historic bridge in Fleming County.

Eastern Kentucky News

Whitesburg celebrates Juneteenth with Art Parade

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
They chose to put art at the forefront of the celebration because Whitesburg is an artistic town.

Latest News

State

Armed citizens gather in Pulaski Co. to protect monuments

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Commonwealth Journal reports armed citizens gathered at the Mill Springs Battlefield Museum and Zollicoffer Park in Nancy on Friday afternoon after rumors circulated on social media that protesters were going to destroy the monuments.

Eastern Kentucky News

Harlan County Judge Executive provides solution to help the county’s unemployed citizens due to COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
More than two thousand people in the county need help with unemployment filings and other unemployment issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

State

Governor Beshear announces 258 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Updated: 13 hours ago
Governor Beshear did not hold a news conference on Friday, however, he did release the daily numbers.

Eastern Kentucky News

Several COVID-19 cases linked to one Pike County church

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
The Pike County Health Department hosted a news conference Monday to discuss six cases in Pike County with ties to the Lighthouse Apolostic Church of Feds Creek.

Eastern Kentucky News

Pike County community using Facebook to ‘Support the Blue’

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
One Pike County woman is trying to encourage local officers and cultivate support and recognition for the men and women who serve and protect.

Eastern Kentucky News

Harlan Health and Rehabilitation Center builds visitation booth with help from local organization

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Families reunited through the plexiglass.