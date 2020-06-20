Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

AMERICA PROTESTS-KENTUCKY

Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville's mayor says one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor will be fired. Mayor Greg Fischer said Friday that interim Louisville police Chief Robert Schroeder has started termination proceedings for Officer Brett Hankison. Two other officers remain on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated. Fischer said officials could not answer questions about the firing because of state law. He referred all questions to the Jefferson County attorney’s office. Taylor was shot eight times by officers who burst into her Louisville home using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found at her home.

Funeral for U.S. Rep. Andy Barr's wife to be held on Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A funeral service for the wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr will be held on Monday in Kentucky. Eleanor Carol Barr died unexpectedly this week at the age of 39. An announcement for the service says she will be laid to rest at Southland Christian Church in Lexington, Kentucky. There will also be a visitation service for her Sunday. Her husband said on Twitter the services will be “a beautiful tribute to a beautiful life.” The family is requiring social distancing and masks for those planning to attend. The announcement said those who don’t feel comfortable attending due to the coronavirus pandemic can stream the funeral service on YouTube.

Senate, House races among decisions in Kentucky primary

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Among the races that will be decided in Kentucky on Election Day are party nominations for a U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and a contentious primary for U.S. Representative in the Fourth District. Two Democrats have risen to the forefront in the Senate race: retired Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath, who has raised the most money to challenge McConnell, and progressive state Rep. Charles Booker, who's been gaining momentum recently with several key endorsements. In the House race, attorney Todd McMurtry is posing a strong challenge to Republican incumbent Thomas Massie.

Booker picks up Warren endorsement in Kentucky Senate race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Charles Booker has picked up another national endorsement, from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, as he seeks the nomination in Kentucky’s primary election next week to run against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell this fall. Warren said in a tweet Thursday that Booker “is a lifelong Kentuckian who has seen how Mitch McConnell and Washington, D.C. have failed working families." Booker, a freshman state lawmaker from Louisville, was endorsed earlier by Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Date set for resentencing of man who attacked Rand Paul

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A new sentencing date was set for a Kentucky man who tackled U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, breaking several of the lawmaker's ribs. Rene Boucher was scheduled to be resentenced on July 27. Boucher served a 30-day sentence and paid a $10,000 fine after pleading guilty to attacking his then-neighbor Paul. Federal prosecutors appealed the sentence, stating 30 days was too lenient considering Paul’s injuries. A federal appeals court agreed to resentence Boucher and vacate his 30-day sentence. Boucher’s attorney said the decision to resentence Boucher was giving prosecutors a second chance and this wouldn't happen if the incident didn’t involved a senator.

Kentucky governor signs proclamation recognizing Juneteenth

MIDWAY, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has signed a proclamation recognizing Juneteenth and says he will encourage lawmakers to pass a bill next year to recognize it as a state holiday. Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free 155 years ago. Beshear says it's important to remind people that the impacts of slavery continue to linger and celebrate “that at least portions of that dark chapter ended.” The Courier Journal reports that the small Kentucky city of Midway made Juneteenth an official holiday on Wednesday.