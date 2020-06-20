KY Lottery
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Friday:
11-20-23-31, Cash Ball: 22
(eleven, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-one; Cash Ball: twenty-two)
11-34-36-52-66, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2
(eleven, thirty-four, thirty-six, fifty-two, sixty-six; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: two)
4-0-6
(four, zero, six)
5-0-2
(five, zero, two)
3-7-4-0
(three, seven, four, zero)
5-5-5-1
(five, five, five, one)
Estimated jackpot: $25 million