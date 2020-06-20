Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 6/21: Democratic candidates in Kentucky’s U.S. Senate race

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks to Charles Booker, Mike Broihier, and Amy McGrath ahead of Tuesday’s primary election in Kentucky.

The three are actively campaigning in the race. Here’s the full list of candidates on the Democratic primary ballot:

  • Jimmy C. Ausbrooks
  • Charles Booker
  • Mike Broihier
  • Maggie Jo Hilliard
  • Andrew J. Maynard
  • Amy McGrath
  • Eric Rothmuller
  • John R. Sharpensteen
  • Bennie J. Smith
  • Mary Ann Tobin

State Representative Charles Booker is gaining momentum in the race. His message has resonated as he joined protests, rallies and marches in the aftermath of growing outrage following the death of Breonna Taylor in his hometown of Louisville.

Mike Broihier is a farmer, teacher and retired Marine who picked up the endorsement of former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

Amy McGrath, a retired U.S. Marine fighter pilot, has painted herself as a moderate, pledging “people over politics” and saying, if elected, she will work with leaders of both parties in Washington.

Read WKYT’s Garrett Wymer’s in-depth breakdown of the candidates here.

