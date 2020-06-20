Advertisement

Historic bridge in Fleming County is being restored

Historic bridge in Fleming County. Photo Credit: KYTC
Historic bridge in Fleming County. Photo Credit: KYTC(KYTC)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews have begun the process of saving a historic bridge in Fleming County.

The grange city covered bridge is one of only twelve covered bridges left in Kentucky.

The bridge was badly damaged during flooding back in May.

Pictures of workers clearing trees and pouring concrete were posted to Facebook today.

Shoutout to D9 crews this week for clearing trees and pouring a concrete anchor at the Grange City Covered Bridge … all...

Posted by KYTC Highway District Nine on Friday, June 19, 2020

Those steps will support the covered bridge until full plans for restoration are completed.

