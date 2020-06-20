Historic bridge in Fleming County is being restored
FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews have begun the process of saving a historic bridge in Fleming County.
The grange city covered bridge is one of only twelve covered bridges left in Kentucky.
The bridge was badly damaged during flooding back in May.
Pictures of workers clearing trees and pouring concrete were posted to Facebook today.
Those steps will support the covered bridge until full plans for restoration are completed.
