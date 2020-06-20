Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Tiz the Law is the star of a 10-horse field for the Belmont Stakes, perhaps the biggest event in U.S. sports since the coronavirus pandemic shut down competition in mid-March. The 3-year-old colt is the early 6-5 favorite. The Belmont is kicking off the Triple Crown series for the first time. No fans or owners will be at the New York track for the $1 million race that is being run at a shorter distance this year. Tiz the Law is bidding to be the first New York-bred horse in 138 years to win.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have signed their top two draft picks. It is unclear where second baseman Justin Foscue and outfielder Evan Carter will begin their professional careers. Foscue was the 14th overall pick last week out of Mississippi State. He got a $3.25 million signing bonus. Second-round pick Carter had committed to play at Duke before he was chosen 50th overall from Elizabethton High School in Tennessee. He got a $1.25 million signing bonus. With no minor league teams playing, both will continue working out at home while waiting for when they will report to the Rangers' facility in Arizona.