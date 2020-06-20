Harlan County Judge Executive provides solution to help the county’s unemployed citizens due to COVID-19

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In 2017, the unemployment office closed in Harlan County which left at least 400 coal miners in the county without help.

More than two thousand people in the county need help with unemployment filings and other unemployment issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley sent a letter to Governor Beshear asking him to help people file claims. Mosley said he outlined a solution to the Governor but has not heard back in almost a month.

“The state had committed to hiring 1,200 people to assist with this process, I don’t know where they are on that but I mailed a letter and emailed a letter to the Governor’s staff a month ago, explained Judge-Executive Mosley. I think it was a month ago today [Friday] offering a solution locally because we helped so many during the Black Jewel crisis we could even use this very courtroom and set up appointments for UI [Unemployment Insurance,”] said, Mosley.

Mosley said the county is prepared with personal protective equipment such as gloves, face masks and shields, and hand sanitizers to Unemployment Insurance staff.

