Governor Beshear announced 258 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear did not hold a news conference on Friday, however, he did release the daily numbers.

The governor announced 258 new cases and 2 new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 13,454 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 522.

3,516 people have recovered from the virus.

341,140 Kentuckians have received tests.

The deaths reported Friday include a 95-year-old man from Franklin County and a 68-year-old man from Harlan County.

“This year has been tough for everyone. But just imagine, in addition to all this fear and uncertainty and sudden change, also losing a loved one, and not being able to grieve with extended family and friends,” said Gov. Beshear. “It’s unimaginable for those of us who haven’t experienced it. We might not understand these families’ pain, but we will still be there to support them.”

WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky’s positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website here.

