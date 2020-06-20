Gov. Beshear reports 183 new cases Saturday, 2 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) -

On Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear did not hold a coronavirus briefing, but did provide updated numbers.

“It’s another beautiful weekend, and I know we’re all wishing for a faster return to normal,” said Gov. Beshear. “But in this test of our lifetimes, we’ve stepped up to make changes that protect each other, and that has made an enormous difference.”

As of 4 p.m. on Saturday, 183 new cases were reported. Kentucky now has at least 13,630 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“The virus remains a serious threat to Kentuckians,” said Gov. Beshear. “As we try to safely return to a new normal, we can’t forget we’re still up against an invisible enemy.”

Two more Kentuckians have lost their lives to the virus as of Saturday. Kentucky’s death toll now stands at 524. The deaths reported Saturday include a 91-year-old woman from Hopkins County and an 80-year-old woman from Jefferson County.

At least 3,530 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website here.

