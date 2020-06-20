Advertisement

Floyd County Farmer’s Market underway for the 2020 season

Floyd County Farmer's Market sign with open times.
Floyd County Farmer's Market sign with open times.(WYMT)
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd County Farmer’s Market has seen an increase in people shopping during the last three weeks.

“I think it comes down to the buy local thing everyone’s wanting to stay close to home everyone likes fresh peas and the gardening so it gets people excited,” said Floyd County Farmer’s Market President, Gary Gearheart.

Senior Citizens could use their vouchers for healthy foods and the farmer’s market added a $10 surprise to the $30 vouchers.

“We give $10 extra to the seniors, so they’re able to buy $10 more so $40 worth of vegetables,” added Gearheart.

Bea’s Country Kitchen owner, Benette Howard, enjoyed the customers.

“I see a lot of the same people every week, I have like regulars that know me but I do get a lot of new customers too,” said Howard.

It is more than just vegetables to the market.

“You meet people and you get to know people and they look forward to seeing each other, and that’s what we like about it,” said Gearheart.

Social distancing is used in the market and a handwashing station is available for use to make sure people are safe.

“There’s opportunities to stay clean and we wipe our tables and wash our hands, so we’re making the effort to try to stay clean,” said Gearheart.

The farmer’s market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

