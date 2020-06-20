Elkhorn City scavenger hunt brings community together

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) -

Being stuck indoors has taken a toll on a lot of people as the pandemic persists, making families look for ways to escape their homes while remaining safe. In Elkhorn City, Brooke Taylor is providing a new option.

Taylor created a weekly scavenger hunt, inviting her friends to join on their golf carts. She sends a list of items, or a group of pictures to a group text message and waits as hunters look for specific items in the city. Once the item is found, those playing are asked to snap a selfie, send it in the hunt group message, and move on to the next clue.

“In a time when we look for some positive things going on in the world, this gives everybody a little bit of fun for the day,” Taylor said.

This week, nine golf carts made their way to the meeting spot to play the game- adding dozens of people to the mix.

Community members say it is nice to have something fun to focus on outdoors.

”We love doing it because it gives the kids something fun to do in the evenings and they love the challenge and I love the challenge. I’m very competitive,” said Leah Robinson, the first player to win the hunt.

Taylor said she is happy to see the game grow and believes it is a morale booster that could help create better things.

“One thing leads to another. One positive step will lead to other positive steps,” Taylor said.

She said she encourages other communities to create a scavenger hunt game of their own.

