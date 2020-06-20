Advertisement

Air Raid opens back up in London

Although they are excited about opening back up they have added extra safety precautions, to keep their employees and customers safe.
By Camille Gear
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For the last three months, Air Raid Trampoline park has looked a little different.

“When the governor said we had to close down it was very concerning. A trampoline park is a business that does the best from the cold months all the way through the end of school, so this hit us at the absolute worst time that it could have possibly hit us,” said Co-owner Michael Taylor.

On Wednesday, Air Raid opened its doors once again to the public.

“We always knew we would re-open just the uncertainty of we didn’t know when we would re-open and what premises we would re-open, but we’re very happy to be re-open,” added Taylor.

“We have made a lot of changes as far as to keep people safe. We have purchased two fogging systems which is for extra cleaning which puts out a mist that kills viruses including COVID-19 on contact,” said Taylor.

Customers and employees alike could not be more excited about the reopening.

“They’re really happy we’re back open, they’re really happy to get the kids out of the house and let them do some physical activity,” added.

Air Raid will start offering birthday parties again on July 1st.  

