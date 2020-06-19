Woman in ICU following stabbing in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman in Knox County is recovering in the ICU following a stabbing Wednesday night.

Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office tell WYMT it happened on Kentucky-11.

They say the stabbing happened after a fight.

The woman was cut at least six times and stabbed in the chest.

She was flown to UK Hospital where she is recovering.

Deputies say they have a suspect in the case and expect an arrest soon.

