Woman in ICU following stabbing in Knox County
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman in Knox County is recovering in the ICU following a stabbing Wednesday night.
Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office tell WYMT it happened on Kentucky-11.
They say the stabbing happened after a fight.
The woman was cut at least six times and stabbed in the chest.
She was flown to UK Hospital where she is recovering.
Deputies say they have a suspect in the case and expect an arrest soon.
