Woman in ICU following stabbing in Knox County

The victim was cut at least six times and stabbed once in the chest.
The victim was cut at least six times and stabbed once in the chest.(KGNS)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman in Knox County is recovering in the ICU following a stabbing Wednesday night.

Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office tell WYMT it happened on Kentucky-11.

They say the stabbing happened after a fight.

The woman was cut at least six times and stabbed in the chest.

She was flown to UK Hospital where she is recovering.

Deputies say they have a suspect in the case and expect an arrest soon.

