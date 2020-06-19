Weekend Forecast: Soggy last day of spring, summer starts on a drier note

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve made it to Friday. The forecast will continue to be a back and forth one today, but some brief relief from the rain is coming.

It’s shaping up to be another dreary day, unfortunately. The good news is that our friend the stagnant low has decided to finally take a hike. The bad news is that the friend he invited to his party yesterday is still hanging around near the North and South Carolina state lines. That means more rain chances for us today. The best news though is that our calls to the cavalry have finally been answered, so the high pressure system that moved through the other day that wasn’t strong enough to take on the lows alone got some back up. I know all of this is confusing by this play by play, so I’m attaching a picture to show you what I’m talking about.

WYMT Surface Map 6-19-2020 (WYMT)

Both of those highs will work to push these pesky systems out, giving us a rain break, for the most part for the weekend.

Today and Tonight

For the short term, expect more partly to mostly cloudy skies across the region with more rain chances today. Highs will try to approach 80. Most folks will stay in the mid to upper 70s. That sounds like an appropriate last full day of spring, I guess. Tonight, look for a few chances early and then clearing skies. Lows will drop into the low 60s.

Weekend Outlook

Summer starts at 5:43 p.m. Saturday. I think we’ll stay fairly dry outside of a few heat of the day pop up showers and storms. Look for sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows will drop into the mid 60s under mostly clear skies. Sunday looks similar for Father’s Day. It will start to get more muggy both days, so if you have outdoor plans with dad, make sure you stay hydrated and use that sunscreen!

Extended Forecast

Of course, the break from the action couldn’t last too long. The rain chances return in scattered form on Monday ahead of an approaching cold front that I think, based on models which have not been the most reliable lately, will arrive on Tuesday.

Highs Monday will return to the mid 80s and get there before the front moves through on Tuesday.

Behind the front, temperatures cool back off to the low 80s and we go back to scattered rain chances for the rest of next week.

