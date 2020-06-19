Two sent to hospital in separate shootings, police looking for suspect

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) -

Middlesboro Police are looking for a man suspected in two separate shootings.

In a release, police officials say they were called to Middlesboro ARH for a shooting that happened Friday morning.

About noon, they were called to another shooting incident, this time at Rennie Gayle Homes in Middlesboro.

At both locations, officials were told Tommy J. Ellison was the shooter.

Police say Ellison ran from the scene and is to be considered dangerous.

Both victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Middlesborough Police Department at (606) 248-3636.

