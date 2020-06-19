Advertisement

Two sent to hospital in separate shootings, police looking for suspect

Middlesboro Police are looking for a suspect
Tommy J. Ellison
Tommy J. Ellison(Middlesborough Police)
By Will Puckett
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) -

Middlesboro Police are looking for a man suspected in two separate shootings.

In a release, police officials say they were called to Middlesboro ARH for a shooting that happened Friday morning.

About noon, they were called to another shooting incident, this time at Rennie Gayle Homes in Middlesboro.

At both locations, officials were told Tommy J. Ellison was the shooter.

Police say Ellison ran from the scene and is to be considered dangerous.

Both victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Middlesborough Police Department at (606) 248-3636.

