Sheriff: Missing 17-year-old in Laurel County
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Laurel County Sheriff says 17-year-old Tyler Phelps is missing.
The sheriff says Phelps was last seen off Hart Church Road, three miles west of London Thursday evening.
Phelps is said to be wearing a plain white t-shirt, light yellow basketball shorts and multi-colored sandals.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Laurel Sheriff’s Office 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.
