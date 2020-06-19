Advertisement

Sheriff: Missing 17-year-old in Laurel County

The Laurel County Sheriff says 17-year-old Tyler Phelps is missing.(Laurel County Sheriff)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Laurel County Sheriff says 17-year-old Tyler Phelps is missing.

The sheriff says Phelps was last seen off Hart Church Road, three miles west of London Thursday evening.

Phelps is said to be wearing a plain white t-shirt, light yellow basketball shorts and multi-colored sandals.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Laurel Sheriff’s Office 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

