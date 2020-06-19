Several COVID-19 cases linked to one Pike County church

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

The Pike County Health Department hosted a news conference Monday to discuss six cases in Pike County with ties to the Lighthouse Apolostic Church of Feds Creek.

Public Health Director Tammy Riley announced six new cases Friday, moving the county’s total to 59 cases. She said there is a recently-discovered connection between some of the county’s cases and the Feds Creek church.

Anyone who has been in the church since June 1 is asked to quarantine and test for COVID-19.

The Phelps Library also had a positive case, which Riley said is linked to the church. She said anyone who has been at the library since June 16 is also asked to test and self-quarantine.

The library is working to isolate the incident and disinfect its space and Riley said churches should be extra cautious as they slowly restructure their services.

“Most churches are doing every other pew. They are encouraging their congregants that are immunocompromised or age 60 and above to continue streaming from home or watching from their car. They have a variety of set-ups,” said Riley.

She said being cautious is also important for anyone who was not in those two areas.

“COVID-19 has impacted Pike County from one end to the other end. And in all likelihood, there has been a case either on your street or in your unique neighborhood community,” said Riley. “So, please assume that you live nearby or have been in close proximity to a positive COVID case.”

According to Riley, the county has almost doubled in cases since Memorial Day weekend. She said she encourages the county to remember the CDC guidelines and continue to take them seriously as the state re-opens.

Dr. Fadi Al Akhras also joined the news conference, saying there are currently 4 people in the hospital with the virus.

“If you want to win against that invisible virus, we need to move the offense. And not only doing this. We need to maintain the defense,” he said.

He said testing, masks, maintaining social distance, and doing your civic duty is still as important as ever.

“We need you to be part of the solution,” he said.

