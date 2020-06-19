Advertisement

Saylersville man sentenced to 21 years in jail for sexual conduct with a minor

(WCAX)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A man who used to live in Salyersville, Ky. was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Thursday.

The accused was 37-year-old Micky Rife.

Rife pleaded guilty back on January 16th, 2020 to the charges of engaging in sexual conduct with two minors when he was traveling and living in Cambodia.

The acts were committed sometime between September 2012 and December 2018.

Rife admitted to inappropriately touching two girls who were under 12-years-old.

Rife will have to pay $2,000 in restitution and is required to serve at least 85 percent (over 17 years) of his prison sentence, and then if released will have to serve 20 more years of probation.

You can see the Department of Justice’s full release here.

