Police looking for driver who ran from traffic stop

WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wayne Police are looking for a man who they say took off from an attempted traffic stop, crashing his car and running into the woods.

Wayne Police say they attempted to pull over Jason McClure about 7:30 Thursday evening. They say McClure took off south on Rt. 152, crashing just outside of Wayne. Police say he ran into the woods and they have not been able to locate him.

McClure was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, gray sweatpants and was barefoot. He is wanted for multiple warrants.

Wayne Police say McClure is from Shady Spring, W.Va., but has been staying in the Huntington area lately.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.