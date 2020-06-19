Advertisement

Pike County community using Facebook to ‘Support the Blue’

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -

A woman in Pike County is using Facebook to give back to the men and women who serve and protect the area. Brooke Fraley started Pike County- Support the Blue to encourage the community to “adopt” and recognize law enforcement officers who keep the streets safe.

”If they get one cupcake or a ‘thank you’ from one person, I think, you know, it’d make their day,” said Fraley. “And I think they deserve it, and I don’t think anything I’m doing is even close to what they deserve.”

She said the police, dispatchers, correctional officers, sheriff’s department, troopers, and other crucial people give up a lot to do their jobs and she just wanted to remind them that people see that sacrifice.

”They’re there to help. They’re there to protect us. They do way more than I think people realize or know or could ever imagine,”

Fraley said the group is not an anti-Black Live Matter group. It is just a way to celebrate the good officers and reminding people that their protectors are more than just a badge.

“I wanted to show people that police officers are humans,” said Fraley

Taking the time to do that, according to Pikeville Police Officer Tony Conn, makes all the difference.

“With the public thanking us like this and recognizing us as human beings too, it makes everybody feel good about themselves,” Conn said.

Conn was adopted and received a gift from his “family” Thursday. But he said the recognition is not why they put the uniform on every day.

He said he is glad to see all of the area officers- from the telecommunications to the corrections officers.

“That’s the way it should be. It’s great,” he said.

He said anyone interested in adopting an officer can’t go wrong with providing food, but there is something free that they consider even more special.

“We can get everything in the world, but when a child comes up and hugs you, that’s what means everything to us,” Conn said.

An event is planned at the Pikeville City Park Sunday, June 28 to recognize the county’s officers.

