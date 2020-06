HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead following an overnight shooting in Knott County.

It happened at a home on Yellow Creek Road in the Sassafras community.

Officials with Kentucky State Police tell WYMT one person is in custody and no one else was hurt.

They are not releasing any names at this time.

This is a developing story.

